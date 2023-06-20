Pakistan records current account surplus of $255 million in May

KARACHI: Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of $255 million in May, up from $78 million a month earlier, the central bank data showed on Monday, thanks to increased exports.

This is the third consecutive month of current account surpluses, which are largely due to a narrowing of the country's trade deficit following import restrictions. In addition, exports rose significantly this time around.

"The lower trade deficit has supported the current account balance," said Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. "However, higher exports came as a surprise."

The country had a deficit of $1.5 billion in May 2022.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the current account surplus exceeded expectations.

"The trade deficit came in at $1.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics," he said. "Both exports and remittances were better than the PBS numbers."

"The increase in the surplus on a month-on-month basis was mainly due to higher goods exports, which rose to $2.6 billion from $2.1 billion in April," he added.

However, imports rose by 3 percent month-on-month to $3.8 billion in April. Imports fell by 33 percent year-on-year in April.

Remittances fell by 13 percent to $24.8 billion in the 11 months of the current fiscal year. These inflows fell by 10.4 percent year-on-year to $2.1 billion in May. There was a 4.4 percent month-on-month decrease in remittances.

The country's current account deficit for the 11 months (July to May) of the current fiscal year was $2.9 billion, which was 81 percent lower than the $15.2 billion deficit for the same period last year.

Despite the current account surplus, the overall balance of payments situation remains precarious, with foreign exchange reserves of $4 billion—enough to cover one month's worth of imports—which are still at low levels.

The IMF's criticism of Pakistan's recent budget is a sign that there is a growing possibility that the lender will decide against providing long-awaited assistance before its bailout program expires at the end of June. This would likely lead to a significant dollar shortage in the first

half of the fiscal year, which begins in July.

The government currently has $4 billion in foreign exchange reserves. These reserves will fall by the end of June without IMF assistance, as there is at least $900 million in debt that needs to be repaid this month.

Pakistan must make additional repayments totaling $4 billion (which cannot be carried over) between July and December. By the start of the fiscal year in 2024, FX reserves will likely fall below $4 billion, making default quite likely. The options for new external funding would presumably be quite limited in the absence of any IMF program.