Bodies of three coalminers recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The bodies of three coalminers, who had trapped in a coalmine in the Ghuttak area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district, were retrieved on Monday.

Orakzai Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah told reporters that three coalminers had been trapped in a coalmine in Ghuttak area some days ago due to heavy rains.

He said that soon after the incident, the teams of Rescue 1122, Mine Rescue, district administration, police and Orakzai Scouts launched a rescuse operation, which continued for the last five days.

The offcial said that the 350 feet deep coal pit was full of rain water and the rescue operation was a tough task but all the teams succeeded in retrieving the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Ghiljo and later sent to native areas in the Shangla district for a burial.

It may be mentioned that floodwater had inundated the coalmine in the Ghuttak area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district after heavy rains on June 14 last.

The 350 feet deep coal quarry filled with floodwater within no time, trapping 11 coalminers. Eight workers had succeeded get out of the quarry but the three coalminers got trapped and died inside the mine.