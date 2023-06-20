Iranian commander visits Naval HQ, meets CNS

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, says a press release.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Commander of the Iranian Navy was received by the Naval Chief and was presented with a guard of honour. After wreath-laying at the Shuhada Monument, the visiting dignitary was introduced to principal staff officers at the Naval Headquarters.

Later, the Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani called on the Chief of the Naval Staff at his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral and regional collaborations and maritime security in the region were discussed. The Naval Chief, Admiral Niazi, highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The Iranian admiral appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security. Later on, the Commander of the Iranian Navy was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities. The visit of the Commander of the Iranian Navy is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.