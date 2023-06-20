PMLQ wants continuity of GSP Plus incentives

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has developed a framework to address the energy crisis in the country.

During a meeting in Lahore on Monday, former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar expressed their desire for the government to continue providing GSP Plus incentives to the textile sector. Energy expert Mujahid Chatta met with Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence, with Chief Organiser Muslim League and Punjab President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also in attendance.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on the necessary steps to address the worsening energy situation in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain instructed Mujahid Chatta to prepare a comprehensive framework proposing measures to tackle the energy problem. This framework will be presented to the public in the coming weeks.

The party leadership emphasised the importance of the present government maintaining the GSP Plus incentives for the textile sector to boost the country's declining exports.

Chaudhry Sarwar highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League is the only party actively working on an agenda of reforms and engaging experts from various fields.

Previously, the party had formed a committee comprising legal experts to focus on legal reforms.

Furthermore, the central leadership of the Muslim League has appointed Qasim Mehdi as the party's main spokesperson, who will actively communicate the party's manifesto and reform agenda to the media.