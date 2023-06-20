Nawaz calls Khaqan to UK to address reservations

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has invited PMLN leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to London to remove reservations.

Nawaz Sharif made telephonic contact to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and invited him to visit London in order to remove his reservations. According to media reports, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did not attend general council meeting due to differences with party. On the other hand, Miftah Ismail did not participate general council meeting despite invitation.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had resigned as member of Economic Coordination Committee. He emphasised that LNG cargo of Azerbaijan should be purchased through private companies of Pakistan. The petroleum division refused to prepare summary on the direction of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in this regard.