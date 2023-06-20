PPP concerned over being neglected in Islamabad projects

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has communicated its concerns to Minister for Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal through letter over neglecting PPP in development projects of the local government (LG) in Islamabad.

Syed Sibtal Hassan, In-charge PPP Central Secretariat, in a letter to Ahsan Iqbal said the PPP feels, being a valued ally in the democratic government, has been overlooked and not adequately consulted in the decision making process concerning these local government development projects.

He stated that the PPP has always been a strong advocate for inclusive governance and equitable distribution of resources, however, it is disheartening to note that we have been sidelined in allocation of local government development projects. “It is essential to emphasize that the PPP has a strong presence and support base in the ICT, our party representatives have been working tirelessly to address the concerns of the residents and to bring about positive change in their lives,” he wrote in the letter.

He further wrote that therefore, we kindly requested to take the immediate action to rectify this oversight and ensure that the PPP is actively included and consulted in all decision–making process related to local government development projects in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“We are confident that your esteemed office will consider over concerns seriously and take appropriate measures to address them. We value our alliance with your party and believe that through mutual collaboration, we can achieve remarkable process for the people of Pakistan,” he wrote in the letter.