Cases of diarrhoea among children, infants on the rise

Islamabad: There is a significant increase in the number of child patients being reported at the healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with the complaints of diarrhoea that is termed as one of the most deadly infections among children particularly under the age of five years in Pakistan.

According to paediatricians, the situation, however, has not taken the shape of an epidemic as yet though they believe that if the parents do not take extra care at the time, the situation may worsen within the next few days, particularly after the onset of pre-monsoon.

‘The News’ has learnt that the paediatrics departments in almost all public sector hospitals in this region of the country have started receiving at least 10 per cent more children and infants with diarrhoea as compared to the number of patients in April this year. Diarrhoea is usually a symptom of a bowel infection (gastroenteritis) that can be caused by a virus, bacteria or parasite though the main source of infection generally is consumption of contaminated water.

Around 20 to 30 per cent of all child patients reaching the healthcare facilities in the region are with the complaints of diarrhoea and the number is on the rise, said President Pakistan Paediatrics Association Federal Branch Professor Dr. Tariq Saeed Sheikh while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday. With the rise in temperature and humidity in the coming days, the hospitals would be receiving a greater number of child patients with diarrhoea if parents do not take precautionary measures well in time, he said. He added that it is time to sensitise public on the importance of use of boiled water for drinking purposes.

He said to safeguard infants and children from diarrhoea, mothers must use boiled water while preparing milk and should wash hands with soup before preparing milk. Drinking water must be brought to ‘rolling boil’ for 5-10 minutes before use otherwise it might not be safe for a child to consume, he said. He added hands of children eating solid food must be washed before and after every meal and after going to toilet. It is important that diarrhoea is mainly caused by the use of untreated water and unhygienic food and general public must be aware of the fact that water-borne illnesses account for nearly 60 per cent of child deaths in Pakistan with approximately 630 children dying daily from diarrhoea.

Professor Tariq said that dehydration as a result of diarrhoea may be life-threatening and to avoid complications, the patient with severe dehydration must be given ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution). Children and infants suffering from acute diarrhoea mainly with vomiting and loose motion must be taken to the nearest healthcare facility immediately, he said.