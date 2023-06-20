MPs panel approves appointment of five judges in BHC

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee on judges on Monday approved the appointment of five judges in the Balochistan High Court (BHC).
The judges included Iqbal Kasi, Shaukat Rakhshani, Gul Hassan Tareen, Amir Nawaz Rana, and Sardar Ahmed Haleemi. However, the committee did not approve three Peshawar High Court (PHC) judges including Justice Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan, and Dr Khursheed.
