Ulema’s role sought in controlling, destigmatising HIV in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Ulema can play an important role in HIV prevention and control as well as eliminating HIV-related stigma through their daily and weekly sermons as they did in the eradication of polio and control of Covid-19 in the country, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz said on Monday.

“Local Ulema have played an important role in polio eradication despite a strong narrative against polio eradication efforts during the US-Afghan war while they also helped authorities in containing the spread of COVID-19. A similar role can be played by Ulema in prevention and control of HIV as well as eliminating HIV-related stigma in Pakistan”, Dr Qibla Ayaz said while addressing a gathering of religious leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad.

During the consultation with religious leaders, titled ‘Role of Religious Leaders in Prevention of HIV’, it was informed that Pakistan is among the only three countries besides Indonesia and the Philippines where HIV cases were constantly on the rise and most of the HIV-positive people were not on treatment and hence, they were spreading the infection silently to others. The consultation was organized by the Unicef in collaboration with UNAIDS, UNDP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aids Programme Control Programme and it was addressed by local and international experts as well as officials. It is the third such consultation after Karachi and Lahore while the last such consultation is scheduled to be held in Quetta in the coming weeks.

The CII Chairman maintained that HIV is an infectious disease which is spread through unscreened blood, exchange of needles, poor infection and control but many people still consider it a sexually-transmitted disease and consequently HIV-positive people are stigmatized and subjected to discrimination, which is wrong. “We have seen hundreds of children who got infected with HIV in Larkana, Sindh due to malpractices by the quacks. These children had not indulged in any unnatural activity so there was a need to create awareness about HIV’s modes of transmission and advise people to seek treatment if they have accidentally contracted this virus”, he maintained.

Dr Qibla Ayaz said Ulema had a strong voice in society as people go to them for advice, and listen to their sermons and speeches, adding that Ulema used their position in eliminating myths about the polio vaccine and convinced parents to immunize their children while they convinced people during Covid-19 to take precautionary measures. “I hope Ulema present in this session and those who are not here would convey the actual information regarding HIV, its modes of transmission and availability of its treatment in the country”, Dr Qibla Ayaz added.

UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan Yuki Takemoto said religious leaders play a pivotal role in awareness about HIV and eliminating stigma and discrimination as they have a great influence on their followers. “They can shape social values in line with faith-based teachings”, she said and hoped that consultation with Ulema would help raise awareness regarding HIV-related safe practices, prevention and control.

Dr Inamullah Khan, health lead for Unicef in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said without Ulema’s help, prevention and control of HIV could not be imagined in societies like Pakistan and urged Ulema to use their preachings for the elimination of HIV-related stigma. “We are trying to enhance the capacity of religious leaders and Ulema on public health issues, like HIV which is considered as a taboo in our society. Ulema have a powerful voice and once they start speaking about it, people will listen to them and this disease can be controlled like other countries”, he added. Heather Doyle from UNDP, Dr Nabila Zaka Health Manager UNICEF Islamabad, Dr. Rajwal Khan and Fahmida Khan from UNAIDS as well as Dr. Arsalan Hyder and Dr. Umair from National Aids Control Programme also spoke to Ulema and religious leaders.