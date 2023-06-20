Khadija Shah sent on judicial remand

KALAYA: The bodies of three coalminers, who had trapped in a coalmine in the Ghuttak area in the upper part of Orakzai...
ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited Naval Headquarters,...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has developed a framework to address the energy crisis in the country.During a...
ISLAMABAD: Media watchdog Freedom Network has called on the federal government and the international community,...
ISLAMABAD: A multinational tobacco company has urged the government to reduce Federal Excise Duty by 30 per cent.It...
LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has invited PMLN leader and former prime minister Shahid...