Tuesday June 20, 2023
National

Khadija Shah sent on judicial remand

By Our Correspondent
June 20, 2023

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent Khadija Shah on 14-day judicial remand in a vandalism case. The court turned down the law officer’s request for further physical remand of the accused and sent her to jail.