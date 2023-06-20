Senators laud Karot project as CPEC success story

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute, on Monday visited the Karot Hydropower Project to mark its 1st anniversary and celebrate the 10-year milestone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The delegation, consisting of cross-party senators and other dignitaries, praised the project’s achievements and its role in Pakistan’s development agenda. Expressing admiration for the Karot Hydropower Project’s commitment to clean energy generation, the delegation highlighted its pivotal role in meeting Pakistan’s increasing energy demands while addressing environmental concerns. The project’s CEO, Wang Minsheng, emphasized the sincere cooperation and mutual benefits between China and Pakistan, noting that the Karot project was the flagship CPEC endeavour.

Mushahid lauded the effective operation and maintenance of the project. He emphasized the CPEC importance as a catalyst for Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed optimism about regional connectivity, which could pave the way for a course correction in reducing Pakistan’s dependency on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The senators also commended Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by the project’s sponsor, China Three Gorges Corporation. The delegation highlighted the support provided by the company in the form of a 60-bed hospital, schools, access roads and other infrastructure, positively impacting the lives of local communities.

Mustafa Hyder Syed, executive director of Pakistan-China Institute, welcomed the delegation and called for more such visits to other CPEC sites. He emphasized the significance of these visits in providing firsthand information about the accomplishments of the CPEC, countering any propaganda against the project. Senator Waleed Iqbal highlighted that the Karot project was not only significant for Pakistan but also for the regional development of green energy.

Counsellor Bao Zhong from the Chinese Embassy reiterated China’s commitment to working with Pakistan for the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

During the visit, the delegation had an opportunity to inspect key components of the project, including spillway, dam structure and powerhouse. Technical briefings were provided by professionals from the China Three Gorges Corporation, showcasing the project’s cutting-edge technology and environmental protection measures.