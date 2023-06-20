PPP is contender in battle for throne of Lahore: Chan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said on Monday that the party is ready for the upcoming general elections in the country and started elections campaign with the public rally in Swat.

“The PPP wanted the elections in the country but did not want elections like of Islami Jamhoori Itehad, or like of 1990’s, 1993 or 1997. “The battle is for throne of Lahore and we are also contenders,” said senior leader of the PPP Nadeem Afzal Chan while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Media Coordinator of the PPP Nazir Dhoki here on Monday Nadeem Afzal Chan said the PPP did not want elections with putting someone with handcuffs or chains but without it as some people used to have their judge and making arrangements for contesting the election.

He said the PPP would like to answer in a democratic way. “We should talk for the flood victims, talk about the future and also know how to talk. The PPP and PMLN have the ideological and democratic differences,” he said.

He said the political alliances are political and there were not masters and servants relations in political alliances.

He said pre-poll rigging is happening in Punjab and the PPP is also a victim in Punjab. “Don’t force us to bring the facts how the development budget was being utilized and who were inaugurating the projects in Punjab,” he said.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that many people are not happy when the PPP flag is hoisted in Lahore. “When Bilawal Bhutto and Zardari sit in Lahore, many people get upset, the throne of Lahore is a battle and we are also contenders,” he said.

He said the storm erupted after the speech of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and we condemned it. He said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Mian Nawaz Sharif had signed the Charter of Democracy and asked the workers of the PMLN to keep in mind the charter of Democracy signed by their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also have reservations. “Funds have been given to all political parties in Pakhtunkhwa except PPP,” he said.

In a response to a question, Faisal Karim Kundi said the PMLN has to decide when Nawaz Sharif will return. “Elections should be held timely,” he said.

Kundi said that the issue of dissolution of the assembly and caretaker prime minister will be resolved with the consultation of allied parties. “Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return is the problem of PMLN, he can return to Pakistan whenever he wants and clear from the courts and campaign for elections,” he said.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is saying that it should be made number one but it was not possible in democracy as they have been number one only during dictatorship. “The Jamaat-e-Islami had never been number one in democracy,” he said.

In a response to a question, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that he received the phone call from the effected families of the accident in Greece. He said the agents are sitting in every village and the FIA knows them. “We have to give opportunities to the youth and give employment to the youth,” he said.

In response to another question, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that political alliances continue to forms in elections.

He said Imran Khan is currently facing a case, first he should apologise to the nation for the events of May 9.