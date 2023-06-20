Seven die in road accidents

LAHORE: Seven people died, whereas 1,240 were injured in 1,163 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 677 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while Rescue Medical Teams treated 563 victims with minor injuries at the incident sites. Motorbikes were involved in majority (75%) road accidents.
The statistics showed that 281 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 287 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 68 road accidents and 75 victims.
