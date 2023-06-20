Woman sold by her husband in Sindh’s kacha area recovered

LAHORE: A woman sold by her husband in the kacha area of interior Sindh was recovered by Green Town Police. Father of the victim Shaukat Masih had registered an FIR.

In his statement, he said that his daughter Mehak Bibi was married to Saim Masih two years back.

They went missing from their home for last one month and their mobile numbers were also switched off.

After registration of the case, police launched the investigations and it came forth during the investigations that the suspect had taken his wife to Ghotki, Sindh for labour and sold her to one Pathan Khan in kacha area. Police recovered the victim and also arrested the suspects.

The victim Mehak Bibi along with her father met with Lahore SSP Investigations Dr Anoush Masood, who ensured the victim of justice.