HRCP shocked over death of 300 Pakistanis in boat incident

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed its shock over the tragic deaths of at least 300 Pakistani nationals, including women and children who drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Greece last week.
A press release of HRCP on Monday said that these were possibly avoidable deaths and involved victims of human trafficking should serve as a stark reminder to the state that it has failed to stem a longstanding and grievous human rights violation. It said that Pakistan is a well-known source, transit and destination country for trafficking in persons. However, it is clear that a serious lack of coordination among law enforcement agencies continues to allow traffickers to operate with impunity.
