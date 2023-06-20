Rollover of $1bn Chinese deposits expected this week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expecting rollover of deposits and commercial loan re-financing of $1.3 billion from China this week.

Islamabad had already requested China for rollover of $1 billion SAFE deposits of $500 million each and refinancing of $300 million from Bank of China. All three requests are expected to be materialised within the ongoing week. It will help Islamabad maintain its foreign exchange reserves around $4 billion by end of June 2023 held by the SBP.