Rollover of $1bn Chinese deposits expected this week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expecting rollover of deposits and commercial loan re-financing of $1.3 billion from China this week.
Islamabad had already requested China for rollover of $1 billion SAFE deposits of $500 million each and refinancing of $300 million from Bank of China. All three requests are expected to be materialised within the ongoing week. It will help Islamabad maintain its foreign exchange reserves around $4 billion by end of June 2023 held by the SBP.
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his grief over the martyrdom of...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians including a militant...
QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Finance Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Monday unveiled the province’s budget for...
PARIS: Europe’s Airbus announced the biggest plane deal in history on the opening day of the Paris Airshow on...
ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a committee to negotiate the draft Framework Agreement between UAE and...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday said that heatwave-like conditions in most parts of the...