ECP readies for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday made it clear that all arrangements for the upcoming general election should be completed on time and as per schedule and that no laxity would be tolerated in this connection.

The ECP expressed satisfaction over the preparations made so far for the conduct of upcoming general election in the country and decided to issue local bodies polls’ schedule for Punjab after July 17.

An ECP meeting was held here under Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja which was attended by commission members, secretary and other senior officers. The provincial election commissioners attended it online.

The ECP secretary briefed the forum on steps and arrangements made for the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was informed that the ECP has procured papers for necessary election material and ballot papers its safe storage has been ensured.

Similarly, the draft list of polling stations has also been prepared, which will be handed over to the returning officers immediately after the notification so that they can publish it initially. And, after hearing the objections and suggestions of the voters, ensure its final publication in accordance with the law.

The last date for registration, exclusion and verification of voters as per law is 13-07-2023. For this, the ECP has formally started a public awareness campaign. The commission is in touch with all institutions, including Nadra, for printing and distribution of electoral rolls.

The notification of district Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers will be issued on time. A data bank has been set up for the deployment of polling staff so that their appointment and training should be completed keeping in mind the election schedule.

The ECP is currently in full coordination with all the provincial governments and the central government and other relevant institutions for ensuring timely arrangements for the upcoming general election.

The meeting was also briefed about the conduct of local body elections in Punjab province and Quetta district. It was informed that the Balochistan government has to issue a notification under the order dated 23-12-2022 of the Balochistan High Court under which the ECP has to provide the number of towns, number of seats and other data/ information of Quetta. After which the commission can start the work of delimitation of Quetta.

The forum was informed that the registration of electoral groups in Punjab would be completed on July 17, 2023. And, it will be followed by release the schedule for the local body elections by the commission after the provincial government provides funds for the elections and assures law and order.

The ECP directed that the Punjab government should be contacted and local body elections should be held there.