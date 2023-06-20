Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he agreed with China´s leadership on the need to “stabilise” relations but that he was “clear-eyed” on vast disagreements.

“In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict,” Blinken told reporters in Beijing after two days of talks.

“I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship.”

Rejecting a major line of criticism from China, Blinken insisted that the United States -- which has banned exports of high-end semiconductors -- was not seeking the “economic containment” of Beijing.

But Blinken said the United States was “clear-eyed about the challenges” posed by China -- after the growing rivalry was identified by President Joe Biden´s administration as the greatest potential threat.

“We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly -- even vehemently -- disagree,” Blinken said.

China has pointed to Taiwan as a main area of disagreement. Beijing claims the self-governing democracy, which buys weapons from Washington, and has not ruled out using force to seize the island.

Blinken repeated that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan and stood by its stance of maintaining the status quo.

“At the same time, we and many others have deep concerns about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years going back to 2016,” Blinken said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, although he voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms.

“We -- and other countries -- have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.

“We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms -- companies -- that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine,” he said.

“We have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that.”

Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in “recent weeks” and not exclusively during his visit.

The United States has gone public with allegations that China is considering arms support to Russia, a leading military power which has had to rely on Iran and North Korea since facing tough resistance in Ukraine after its February 2022 invasion.

China has recently stepped up its diplomacy on Ukraine, a move seen sceptically by the United States which believes Russia is looking for diplomatic avenues to legitimise its territorial gains.