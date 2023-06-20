Shujaat says Elahi is PMLQ member

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (L) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (R). — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Monday Parvez Elahi is a member of his party.

He stated this after visiting PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in jail.

Chaudhry Shujaat’s son and Federal Minister Salik Hussain was also present. After the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed concern about Parvez Elahi’s health and said he had swollen feet.

When asked if Parvez Elahi is rejoining the PMLQ, Chaudhry Shujaat replied that he is a member of our party.

When questioned about Parvez Elahi being the president of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf, Shujaat Hussain smiled.

It is worth mentioning that there was a significant rift between the Chaudhry brothers. Previously, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi while the latter had merged his PMLQ into the PTI.

