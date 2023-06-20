Rs70bn NCA case: Imran, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended till July 4

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court No.1, Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir has extended interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in an alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds (Rs70 billion) sent to Pakistan by UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) till July 4.
Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were present in court during hearing on Monday. Imran and Bushra Bibi counsel Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were also present.The court, considering the arguments, and extended the interim bail of Imran Khan and the former first lady until July 4. The extension was granted against surety bonds valued at Rs500000.
The business tycoon also recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al-Qadir University land allotment case. The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.
Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari, and former adviser on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case where land was allotted for Al-Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to business tycoon in Pakistan. The sources have claimed that NAB has recorded an initial statement of real estate tycoon in the case.
It is pertinent to note that the tycoon appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago. Sources also said that real estate tycoon was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.
Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanal in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which his Town donated land to Al-Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favour of Al-Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.
