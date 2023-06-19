Special Olympics World Games 2023: PM expresses best wishes to Pakistan’s delegation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his best wishes to the 87-member delegation of the country’s differently-abled athletes who are taking part in the being held in Germany from June 17 to June 25.

“I am confident that our special and privileged athletes will use the mega opportunity to bring laurels to the motherland through their talent and determination,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

He further said that in a delegation of 87 members consisting of both male and female sportspeople, Pakistan has a strong representation in the global event.

“Now is the time to reap the fruit of hard work they put in while preparing for 11 games,” he added.He said that the delegation have the prayers of the whole nation with them.

From June 17-25, 2023, Berlin, Germany will host 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports.The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.