Dist admin fails to take action against dilapidated buildings

LAHORE: The district administration has failed to take any proper and prompt action against more than 200 dilapidated buildings, including a dangerous building next to the Central Police Office (CPO) where Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other police high-ups sit in Old Anarkali area, which may claim lives of the citizens.
Sources in the district administration said as per official statistics, 234 buildings had been declared dangerous, which may fall any time. However, many buildings, which are dangerous, were even not served notices yet. These buildings have become a life as well as a security threat to the citizens in various parts of the provincial capital.
Sources said a similar building is situated next to the CPO, which is being used as a hostel and many youths are residing in it. The building’s condition is very dilapidated and there are a lot of chances that it may cave in and cause loss of several lives .
