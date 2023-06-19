High court dismisses bail pleas of two in drug smuggling cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the bail application of a woman in a crystal drug smuggling case. The applicant named Aliya had been arrested by the Malir police for possessing 610 grams of crystal drug on April 2 this year.

The applicant’s counsel said that the applicant had been falsely implicated in the case with mala fide intentions and ulterior motives. He said that no incriminating material had been recovered from the possession of the applicant, while the alleged crystal drug had been foisted upon her by the police.

He also said that the place of arrest and recovery was located in a thickly populated area, but the police had failed to associate any private Mashir.

The alleged recovery of the narcotic being in violation of Section 103 of the Criminal Procedure Code is highly doubtful, and renders the case as of further inquiry, entitling the applicant for the concession of bail, he added.

The additional prosecutor general opposed the bail plea on the grounds that the applicant had been arrested red-handed with the recovery of the contraband, and requested that the court dismiss the bail application.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput said that crystal is a new anathema and social abuse in our society, and that the drug is increasingly gaining popularity as a party drug and a club drug.

The court said that methamphetamine is defined under Clause (r-i) of Section 2 of the Control of Narcotic Substances (Sindh Amendment) Act 2021 as an addictive neurotoxic stimulant which is used as a recreational drug, having chemical formula C10 H15 N and includes ice, meth and crystal, and has punishment of rigorous imprisonment till life as well as death sentence.

The bench said that prima facie, sufficient material is available on record to connect the applicant with the commission of the alleged offence, and no case for granting bail to her on the grounds of the alleged benefit of the doubt has been made out, and then dismissed the bail application.

The court also dismissed the bail plea of a man who was involved in the smuggling of 88.5 kilograms of cotton soaked with the drug containing ice.

Iqrar Ahmed had been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for trying to smuggle abroad 88.5kg of drug-soaked cotton hidden in six stoves through a courier company.

The applicant’s counsel said that the applicant was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case by ANF officials by releasing the actual culprit.

He said that the applicant had nothing to do with the alleged offence directly or indirectly, and no reasonable grounds existed to believe that he had committed the alleged offence.

He added that the complainant had allegedly recovered suspicious drug-soaked cotton from three different places, but he had miserably failed to associate even a single private person, although private persons were available at all three places of the alleged recovery.

He also said that the complainant had also acted as the investigating officer, and both the witnesses of the arrest and the recovery were the same, so they were interested witnesses.

He added that it was unclear as to what was the actual weight of the suspected drug soaked in the cotton because the complainant and the chemical examiner had mentioned the gross weight of the drug-soaked cotton.

He further said that even the chemical examiner’s report did not reveal the actual weight of the suspected drugs, but the complainant had charge-sheeted the applicant under Section 9(2) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act on the basis of the recovery of 88.5kg of suspected drug-soaked cotton.

He pointed out that the fact alone created doubt in a prudent mind about the actual guilt of the applicant, so benefit thereof should go in favour of the applicant at the bail stage.

The ANF’s counsel opposed the grant of bail to the applicant on the grounds that a huge quantity of drug-soaked cotton concealed secretly in stoves had been recovered that had been booked by the applicant for dispatching to Saudi Arabia through a courier company.