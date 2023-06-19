3 seminary students drown in Indus River

NOWSHERA: Three youths drowned in Indus River at the picnic spot in Attock Khurd point on Sunday.

The police and the teachers of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak told The News that Zaitullah, Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, the students of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania, had gone for picnic to the tourist spot in Attock Khurd.

The students were walking along the bank of the Indus River when all of a sudden Zaitullah slipped into the gushing water.

In the meantime, Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, who were stated to be brothers and cousins of Zaitullah and residents of Loralai in Balochistan and presently living in Nowshera, jumped into the water to save their cousin. Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation but they were yet to fish out the youths till filing of this report.