No casualty in attack on police post

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in the attack on the Pir Bala police post in the limits of Michini Gate Police Station on Sunday.

Police officials said that unidentified terrorists hurled hand grenades at the Pir Bala police post on Warsak Road causing a loud sound but it did not cause any casualty. A vehicle was slightly damaged in the explosion.

Police said the cops opened fire on the attackers, who managed their escape. A search operation was also launched in the area. A number of police posts in Peshawar have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons during the last several months and the attacks are still going on.