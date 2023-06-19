No casualty in attack on police post

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in the attack on the Pir Bala police post in the limits of Michini Gate Police Station on Sunday.
Police officials said that unidentified terrorists hurled hand grenades at the Pir Bala police post on Warsak Road causing a loud sound but it did not cause any casualty. A vehicle was slightly damaged in the explosion.
Police said the cops opened fire on the attackers, who managed their escape. A search operation was also launched in the area. A number of police posts in Peshawar have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons during the last several months and the attacks are still going on.
ISLAMABAD: British government has consented to appointment of Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary as new High Commissioner of...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his best wishes to the 87-member delegationof the...
ISLAMABAD: British government has consented to appointment of Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary as new High Commissioner of...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his best wishes to the 87-member delegation of the...
BIRMINGHAM: They gave their name to an area of Britain’s second city but Birmingham’s celebrated balti restaurants...
LAHORE: The district administration has failed to take any proper and prompt action against more than 200 dilapidated...