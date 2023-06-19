Woman, son killed over matrimonial dispute

MANSEHRA: A woman and her son were killed over a matrimonial dispute in the Kamal Ban Sari area of Kaghan valley on Sunday.

“We have arrested the accused who fired and left a woman and her son dead,” Waheed Murad, the SHO Kaghan Police Station, told reporters.

He said that the accused Muhammad Sadaqat entered into the house of his relatives and opened indiscriminate fire on them, leaving Mohammad Shoaib and his mother seriously injured.

Both were rushed to the nearby Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead and handed over the bodies to their families.

The SHO said that the slain had come from Karachi to attend the funeral of one of their relatives.

The SHO, while giving the reason behind the incident, said that the slain Muhammad Shoaib had divorced the sister of the accused in Karachi.

The police after lodging a first information report started an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Rahim Said Jan was killed and six other persons sustained injuries when an Oghi-bound passenger jeep plunged into a ravine Kania area.

The locals rushed the injured to Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced Rahim Said Jan dead and three of the six injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in a critical condition. The jeep, according to police, was on its way to Oghi from neighbouring Torghar district.