Ombudsman resolves housing societies’ issue with LDA

LAHORE: In a breakthrough facilitated by Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman, the approval process of assorted layout designs for 31 cooperative housing societies, lying pending for nearly three decades, has finally been set in motion by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

This development has provided a sense of relief to the members of these cooperative housing societies. A spokesman for the office of the ombudsman shed light on the matter in a statement issued here on Sunday that during the hearing of a complaint filed by Muhammad Nasir Khan, it was disclosed that negligence has been shown by the provincial cooperatives department in approval of the layout designs of various cooperative housing societies.

As a result, members of these societies were facing difficulties in obtaining approvals for their house plans from the LDA. Responding swiftly to the situation, Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan subpoenaed the Director General of the Lahore Development Authority and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to his office to resolve the issue. He directed them to expedite the approval process for the layout plans of the cooperative housing societies concerned in compliance with their rules and regulations.

This initiative aims to facilitate timely approval of house/ residence maps for the society members from the LDA, the spokesman maintained. Furthermore, the spokesman elaborated that the DG LDA has established a dedicated committee to address these issues.