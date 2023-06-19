KP’s two tourist areas get international recognition

ABBOTTABAD: The UNESCO platform in Paris has granted international recognition to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for designating two tourist areas as Biosphere Reserves which include Gallies Biosphere Reserve consisting of area from Bagnoter to Barian in Galiyat in Abbottabad district. Both these reserves, particularly the forests, are considered protected areas of international significance.

One of the designated areas is Garam Chashma in Chitral, and the other extends from Bagnoter to Barian in Abbottabad district. The management and administration of these Biosphere Reserves are carried out under the UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme.

This programme focuses on supporting the needs of the local inhabitants while also sustaining the environmental system. The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully met the strict prerequisites set by UNESCO for establishing this protected area.

This recognition not only brings attention to the beautiful areas of Galiyat but also highlights the importance of their conservation and the well-being of their inhabitants. The efforts and recognition made by Chief Conservator of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for achieving international recognition is lauded and undoubtedly is a remarkable accomplishment.