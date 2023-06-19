Four cops, two FC soldiers injured in Khyber attacks

BARA: Four police personnel and two soldiers of the security forces were injured in different attacks of unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Sunday, local and official sources said.

The gunmen attacked the police post in Sarki Kamar area in Bar Qambarkhel Saturday night. As a result, four police identified as Shahfiullah, Naseem Khan, Khial Zar and Zarman Gul sustained injuries.

The police repulsed the attack while the armed men managed to escape after the firing. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel reached the post and launched the search but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

In another incident, two soldiers of the Frontier Corps sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on roadside in Maidan area in Tirah.

Those injured were identified as sepoys Hamid Khan and Shehzad. Soon after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.