Suggestions made to maximise budget impact

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organization has made recommendations to maximize budget impact and align the document with the national goals.

A press release said the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) MacroPolicy Lab carried out the exercise and put forward suggestions.

The analysis focuses on optimizing resource allocation, addressing socio-economic challenges, and fostering sustainable development. The policy recommendations made aim to enhance the budget’s effectiveness and drive economic growth. The recommendations were formulated after a comprehensive evaluation of the budget proposal.

The insights highlighted key areas of focus that will contribute to the long-term development of Pakistan. The lab recommends that the government prioritizes export promotion as a crucial element for economic growth.

It suggests boosting investor confidence and encouraging a favorable business environment.

The budget proposals should include measures to stabilize and enhance the exports sector, such as providing incentives for the IT industry and freelancing. Additionally, the government should facilitate the remittance of earnings by allowing registered freelancers to open and maintain dollar accounts in local commercial banks.

To strengthen the tax system and revenue generation, the government was asked to evaluate taxes and withholding practices.

The lab has highlighted the detrimental effects of withholding taxes on financial inclusion and suggests promoting the use of digital payments in certain cases.

The budget should focus on expanding the tax net by considering sectors like agriculture and retail.

To drive productive growth, it has been suggested to the government to prioritize sectors that can generate higher value-added outputs, employment opportunities, and contribute to overall economic development. The need to incentivize the manufacturing and export sectors has been stressed for sustainable productivity gains.

The lab recommends allocating a portion of the budget for research and development grants, fostering innovation and addressing national challenges. The budget proposal should address the growing concern of public debt and debt servicing.

The lab highlights the need for managing both external and domestic debts effectively. It has called for exploring long-term debt restructuring strategies to alleviate the burden.

The lab has asked the government to achieve its tax revenue targets and ensure fiscal discipline to avoid further accumulation of debt.