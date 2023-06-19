Govt help sought for revival of tourism in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The Hoteliers Association on Sunday demanded the federal and provincial governments to waive taxes on the inclement weather and flood- hit tourism sector in Kaghan valley.

“The last year’s flash floods, and now the frequent landslides and erosion of avalanches have delayed the reopening of our business to almost a month and a half. And we cannot pay various taxes collected by federal and provincial governments in such an adverse business environment,” Seth Matiullah, the president of hoteliers’ association in Kaghan valley, told a presser in Naran.

Flanked by the association’s chairman Hussain Deen and General Secretary Naveed Khan, he said that the tourism sector had been suffering for the last four consecutive years. “First Covid-19, then last year’s flash floods and now rough weather conditions have turned the flourishing tourism industry of Kaghan valley into a complete economic mess,” he said.

Association’s chairman Hussain Deen said that the commercial activities in the valley had also suffered immensely owing to the deteriorated condition of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

“This important artery, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, is in a highly dilapidated condition after being hit in flash floods last year from Kaghan to the Battakundi area,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Khan said that if the government was sincere in promoting tourism in KP it should take such measures, which could attract tourists to this heavenly valley.

“Besides the federal and provincial governments’ levies, we have also been paying hotels-beds and KPRA taxes extra but the government is not spending a single penny on the revival of infrastructure and eco-tourism in the entire,” he added.