Youth drowns in Kabul River

NOWSHERA: A youth drowned in Kabul River at Pashtungarhi point in Pabbi Town on Sunday.
Muzammil Khan, 19, a resident of Tanki Road was bathing in Kabul River to beat the heat when all of a sudden he slipped into deep water and drowned.
The local residents and divers fished out the youth on self-help basis after hectic efforts.
Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and tried to revive the breathing with CPRC machine but he had died.
