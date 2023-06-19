Youth drowns in Kabul River

NOWSHERA: A youth drowned in Kabul River at Pashtungarhi point in Pabbi Town on Sunday.

Muzammil Khan, 19, a resident of Tanki Road was bathing in Kabul River to beat the heat when all of a sudden he slipped into deep water and drowned.

The local residents and divers fished out the youth on self-help basis after hectic efforts.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and tried to revive the breathing with CPRC machine but he had died.