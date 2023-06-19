Facilities being given to make inmates productive citizens: CM aide

MANSEHRA: Advisor to Chief Minister for Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi said on Sunday that the government was providing better facilities to inmates across the province to make them productive citizens.

“I appreciate the prisons department, which has taken initiatives to impart technical training and courses to the inmates, particularly women, to prepare them for future challenges,” he said while speaking to media persons after visiting the district jail here. The jail superintendent, Najam Abbasi, briefed the advisor on measures being taken for the welfare of the inmates.

The chief minister advisor, who visited women’s barracks and training facilities, said that he was impressed to witness that women inmates were being imparted training in embroidery, knitting, sewing and tailoring.

“Women inmates are also being imparted training as beauticians and I am optimistic that after being released from here, they would earn a respectable living for themselves and their families,” he said. Afridi, who also visited different barracks, cooking rooms and prisoners’ meeting facilities, said that more and more traders and training courses were being incorporated into jail manuals for male and female inmates and juvenile offenders.

He also met prisoners and inquired about meals and facilities being provided to them in the jail.