Fresh polio drive in selected districts starts from today

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is all set to conduct five-day campaign of Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) in the selected districts of the province from June 19 in response to the recent detection of polio virus in environmental samples collected from various districts of the province.

National Polio Laboratory had confirmed the detection of polio virus in environmental samples collected from Peshawar, Hangu, and South Waziristan last month. Keeping in view the detection of polio virus in environmental samples, the EOC decided to launch a specific polio campaign in selected districts of the province to root-out the virus from the region.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting held in Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary Health for Polio Eradication/EOC Coordinator Muhammad Asif Rahim and attended by officials of health department as well as the representatives of UNICEF, WHO and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting was informed that during this campaign polio drops will be administered to more than 2.2 million children under the age of five in 07 complete districts of the province including Hangu, Kohat, Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Mohmand and over 106,969 children in specific union councils on Pak-Afghan border and Afghan Refugee Camps situated in district Buner, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Mardan and Swabi.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary Health for Polio Eradication/EOC Coordinator said that the recent detection of polio virus in environmental samples is of grave concern, adding that in response to the detection of polio virus, this specific campaign is being launched in selected districts of the province to rein in further circulation of the virus and root it out from the region. He stressed upon the parents to cooperate with the polio teams so that we may be able to protect our children from this crippling disease.

Participants of the meeting were informed that an effective strategy has been put in place for the successful implementation of this campaign and it was resolved that the government is fully committed to eradicate polio from the country.

For this campaign, 8,741 teams of trained polio workers including 7,721 mobile teams, 542 fixed teams, 478 transit teams have been deployed. Besides 2,083 area in-charges have also been appointed for the vigilant supervision of these teams to make sure that all children in the target areas are administered with polio drops.

In order to ensure foolproof security of the polio teams, 14,926 security personnel have also been deployed in the specific areas.