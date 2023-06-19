‘Empowering youth — a way forward to prosperity’

Islamabad:Talented youth and ample prospering opportunities for them provide a basis for any nation’s prosperity and the welfare of its people especially in a country like Pakistan where youth forms a bulk of the populace.

Since Nature has bestowed mankind with magnificent bounties like wisdom, courage and aspiration to conquer the universe, prudent leaderships across the globe fully employ these capabilities of their youth. But when the leadership is self-centred thriving on a populous agenda, it detracts them from the actual path leaving them clueless about their future. The last PTI government provides a glaring example of this phenomenon as its cosmetic youth welfare programs could not provide the desired benefit.

Contrarily, the present government embarked on a historic initiative of reviving the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme wherein youth, transgender and special persons aged between 21-45 years will be able to apply for loans of up to Rs 7.5 million from 15 designated Commercial, Islamic and SME banks to set up their own businesses with allocating 25% quota for women. “Through youth and agriculture loan program, the government aims to reduce unemployment by providing financial assistance and guidance to talented Pakistanis, stated Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Telling about the implementation of this program, she said, since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated this loan scheme on January 24, 2023, an amount of Rs22 billion had been disbursed so far among the youth. “The agriculture-based loan would help youth benefit from innovation and the latest technology used agriculture sector to bring it at par with international standards,” Shaza Fatima Khawaja explained. Informing about another initiative of youth empowerment, she mentioned the Premier’s announcement to provide laptops to talented students under PM s Laptop Scheme (Phase-III).

“We will be providing 100,000 high-quality latest laptops to talented students studying in public sector universities across the country purely on merit. She said the government has allocated Rs10 billion for this scheme in budget 2023-24 and students of all degree programs including BS (16 Years), MS/MPhil (18 Years) and PhD can benefit from this scheme.

Laptops share will be calculated on an enrolment basis in each degree program as she also mentioned the distribution of half a million laptops by the PML-N government during its 2013-2018 tenure to equip qualified youth with the latest techniques. According to Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in addition to laptop scheme, the government has also allocated Rs five billion under the Prime Minister Youth Skills Program (PMYSP) to train a force of skilled workers who would not only be able to earn a respectable living but also contribute to national progress. These programs are hoped to provide youth opportunities to employ themselves as well as lessen jobs pressure in state-owned institutions. “Such initiatives are a blessing for us as hundreds of thousands qualified people were unable to get jobs in desired fields,” said Salman Ali, who has been looking for a job after completing his Mechanical Engineering degree.