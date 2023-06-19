Students take part in Summer School Programme

LAHORE:A group of students from Kinnaird College recently participated in the Summer School Programme organised by Rennes School of Business in France.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the programme, which focused on sustainable development, global diplomacy, cultural entrepreneurship, and cross-cultural management, provided an enriching learning experience for the students.

Throughout the programme, Prof Jennifer Ramsay, Rizwan Anwar, Ms Maha Jamil, Dr Sami Bajwa and several others delivered insightful sessions, exposing the students to valuable knowledge and experiential learning.

In addition to the academic pursuits, Rennes School of Business announced its participation in the Second Edition of the Choose France Pakistan programme. This programme, initiated by the French Embassy in Pakistan, aims to foster collaborations between the two nations and promote educational opportunities in France for Pakistani students. The students and participants of the programme expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the French Embassy in Pakistan and Ms Sabine Vermillard, Attaché for Educational and Scientific Cooperation, for their instrumental role in developing such remarkable opportunities for students.