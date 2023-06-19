Official rate list not enforced in City markets

LAHORE:The district administration remained unable to enforce the official rate list in the only makeshift market established by it in Shadman where its officials are deputed all times besides the market committee officials.

However, these officials instead of enforcing the official rates have allegedly given the sellers free hand to overcharge the consumers. All of the fruits and vegetables were being sold higher than the official rates in this bazaar. So was the case across the City.

The district administration has completely failed to enforce the official rates of all edibles, including meat, milk, pluses and other perishables in the City.

The price of chicken was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs421-437 per kg, sold at Rs480-500 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs656 per kg, and sold Rs700-1,200 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade remained unchanged at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade unchanged at Rs52-57 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, and C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs50-60per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs730-750 per kg sold Rs1,000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cucumber local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Bitter gourd was declined by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of Spinach farm unchanged at Rs40-42, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and Zucchini long gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at 80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, Zucchini local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105-140 kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. The price of lemon local unchanged at Rs178-185 per kg, sold at Rs240-260 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, cabbage unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle. Pea price was unchanged at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs320-360 per kg.

Beans were fixed at Rs120-145 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs85-340 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs200-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was not fixed but sold at Rs400-450 per dozen, A-category reduced by 10 per dozen, fixed at Rs190-200 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen,

and B-category fixed at Rs140-145 per dozen, sold at Rs250 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen.

Dates Irani unchanged at Rs475-495 per kg, sold at Rs700 to Rs1,200 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs50-100 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs120-170 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Phalsa price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs95-220 per kg, sold at Rs180-400 per kg. Plump price fixed at Rs175-270 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs125-160 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, apricot white was fixed at Rs125-205 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, Grapes bedana was fixed at Rs182-190 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Litchi was fixed at Rs260-380 per kg, sold at Rs350-450 per kg.