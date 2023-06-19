Robber killed in encounter after he injured cop

LAHORE:A robber was killed by the police in an alleged encounter, a few hours after he shot at and wounded an ASI on resistance in Garden Town area.

According to the police, an ASI Zaheer Ahmed was on his way to a local market from home when two robbers made him hostage. The ASI offered resistance, on which they shot at and wounded him and deprived him of his money. Later, there was an exchange of fire between the police and the two robbers in which the robber was killed by his own accomplice. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, Two robbers were arrested in injured condition after an alleged police encounter took place within the limits of Chuhng police on Sunday. Dolphin officials signaled the two motorcyclists to stop. The bikers fired at the cops and rode away from the scene. On receiving the information, the police rounded up the accused and in the exchange of fire, the accused were arrested with injuries. The arrested accused were identified as Abuzar and Abu Bakr.