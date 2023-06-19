 
close
Monday June 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Hot, humid weather forecast

By Our Correspondent
June 19, 2023

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.2°C and minimum was 28.3°C.