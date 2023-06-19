Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.2°C and minimum was 28.3°C.
LAHORE:A container got stuck in the Punjab University campus underpass late at night due to negligence and...
LAHORE:A group of students from Kinnaird College recently participated in the Summer School Programme organised by...
LAHORE:The district administration remained unable to enforce the official rate list in the only makeshift market...
LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association has condemned the university administration for adopting Punjab...
LAHORE:A non-governmental organisation has established another home of international standard for orphans and...
LAHORE:High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, has emphasised the untapped...