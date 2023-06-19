Pesticide companies to observe strike

LAHORE:Pesticide companies and dealers have decided to observe strike against provincial government's campaign against adulteration.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Punjab Seed Dealers Association and Punjab Pesticides Dealers Association have jointly announced observing the strike from Monday (today) until their demands are not accepted.

Rauf-ur-Rahman, Chairman Pakistan Crop Protection Association, claimed that products being sold by their member companies are up to the standards but dealers and manufacturers are being humiliated in the name of searches and punitive actions. The pesticide manufacturing body also criticised Agriculture Department in this connection, blaming them for destroying their businesses. Our members are being rounded up in the name of quality control. The officials enter any registered company and they file cases against anyone, Association leaders alleged.