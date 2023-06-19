Normal traffic on Multan Road to resume soon

LAHORE:Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the development projects of the City on Sunday.
He visited the Samanabad Underpass and Lahore Bridge projects. The project directors present at the site gave briefings to the commissioner. At Samanabad, the commissioner was told that asphalt was being done on Multan Road above Samanabad Underpass and the road will be completed in a day or two after which Multan Road will be fully opened for traffic.
The facing walls of the side of the underpass towards Samanabad have also been completed and the work on the barrel of the underpass and the facing walls on the Gulshan Ravi side was in full swing.
Immediately after the heavy rains, the work was being resumed day and night at full speed and work on the service roads connected to the underpass was also being fast-tracked, the commissioner was told. He directed for making the underpass operational at the earliest by utilising all the resources.
At the Lahore Bridge, the commissioner was told that work of Lahore Bridge has been completed, and the beautification work on the project was going on.
Lights and lane marking work was being done on Lahore Bridge. He instructed for completing beautification of Lahore Bridge and other works as soon as possible and open the bridge for citizens.
