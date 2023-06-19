Directive to improve sanitation arrangements

LAHORE:Model Bazaar CEO Shahid Qadir on Sunday visited Model Bazaars in City and Kasur where he inspected the quality of perishable items, prices and cleanliness of the bazaars.
A spokesperson for the Model Bazaar Authority said that CEO Shahid Qadir visited Model Bazaar Mian Plaza, Raiwind and Kasur and reviewed the quality and rate of the goods at the vegetable and fruit stalls in the model bazaars.
He directed to improve the sanitation arrangements in the model bazaars. He mentioned that the edibles were being provided at cheap prices in the model bazaars in Punjab. Model bazaars across the country are being shifted to solar system, which will reduce the consumption of electricity.
He instructed the sellers to be gentle with customers. He announced installing filtration plant in Raiwind model bazaar with the support of welfare organisation.
He also reviewed the ongoing construction works in the bazaars and instructed to complete the work in time.
