Dist admin fails to take action against dilapidated buildings

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to take any proper and prompt action against more than 200 dilapidated buildings, including a dangerous building next to the Central Police Office (CPO) where Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other police high-ups sit in Old Anarkali area, which may claim lives of the citizens.

Sources in the district administration said as per official statistics, 234 buildings had been declared dangerous, which may fall any time. However, many buildings, which are dangerous, were even not served notices yet. These buildings have become a life as well as a security threat to the citizens in various parts of the provincial capital.

Sources said a similar building is situated next to the CPO, which is being used as a hostel and many youths are residing in it. The building’s condition is very dilapidated and there are a lot of chances that it may cave in and cause loss of several lives as hundreds of cops are always present inside the CPO. The building has also become a security threat to the IGP Office (CPO) as all its windows opened towards the IGP Office and any terrorist may attack from this building due to security lapse, sources said. Various people residing near the building said that it may fall any time especially due to heavy rains or earthquake. They lamented that the authorities concerned were not taking notice of this building’s dilapidated condition. They feared that any untoward incident may happen as several windows are opened from this building towards the CPO but no one was ready to take responsibility of this building.

The information about this dangerous building was also shared with a senior official of the commissioner officer who assured that notices would be served to the owner of the building but so far no action was done.

According to the administrative report, it has been revealed that not a single building has been evacuated especially ahead of monsoon. The process of vacating 66 dilapidated buildings in the walled city was limited only by paperwork and even notices have not yet been issued to the occupants and owners of the affected buildings.

Due to the rains, the dilapidated buildings became a danger to the residents. The administration could not make a decision regarding dangerous buildings.

Sources said the administration also forgot to put red marks on these dangerous buildings and houses putting the lives of citizens at stake.

Sources said as many as 145 dilapidated buildings have been identified in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, out of which 59 buildings require immediate restoration, while nine buildings were not habitable but citizens were living there.

In Shalamar Town, 20 dangerous buildings were identified, in Aziz Bhatti zone, such buildings were 10, sources said, adding there were six dangerous buildings in Samanabad Town, 20 in Ravi Town and Allama Iqbal Town.

As per media reports, 14 cases of roof collapse of dilapidated buildings occurred in the 2022 monsoon in which more than 12 people lost their lives.

Talking to The News, Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said he directed the officers concerned to submit a report for the restoration of damaged buildings and the administration should immediately take appropriate action against the dilapidated buildings.