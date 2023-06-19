Ecuadoran woman who woke up during wake is really dead now

QUITO: An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake -- sparking a viral video, of course -- has now died for real, authorities said on Sunday.
A video posted on social media last week shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily while two men assist her. Her son, Gilbert Barbera, said she had been banging on the inside of the casket, desperate to get out as her relatives mourned her.
She had been erroneously declared dead on June 9.
After the ordeal at the wake, Montoya was kept in the hospital in the town of Babahoyo. She died of a stroke on Friday, the regional health department said.
“This time my mother really did die,” Barbera was quoted as saying by the newspaper El Universo. “My life will not be the same.”
TUNIS: Hundreds of supporters of Tunisia´s main opposition coalition on Sunday rallied to demand freedom for about 20...
JAKHAU, India: Over 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun...
MEXICO CITY: Roberto de Jesus, a day laborer, stands beside the cathedral in Mexico City sweating a river as he waits...
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US is being hailed as a watershed moment in Indo-US...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities found 129 migrants packed into the back of a cargo truck, the National Institute of...
KHARTOUM: A fresh ceasefire took effect in Sudan on Sunday after intense fighting that saw deadly air strikes in...