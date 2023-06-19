Mexico bakes under killer heat wave

MEXICO CITY: Roberto de Jesus, a day laborer, stands beside the cathedral in Mexico City sweating a river as he waits for work, while homemaker Wendy Tijerina tries in vain to keep her food from spoiling.

The latest blast of a heat wave that has killed eight people in Mexico is making life very difficult for millions of people.

De Jesus, a 50 year old construction worker, positions himself beside the Metropolitan Cathedral in the capital city, which saw a record temperature of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week.

He is braving the third heat wave to hit Mexico this year, and forecasters say the latest blazing temperatures could last another two weeks.

It is noon and the streets and buildings of the sprawling, crowded metropolis are positively roasting. There are people everywhere, cars and smog everywhere, in what makes for a suffocating atmosphere.

“The heat hits really hard, it really affects you. While waiting for work it even makes you sleepy,” said De Jesus.

He stands outside the cathedral up to nine hours a day hoping someone hires him for the day. The worst part is if the gig is outdoors. “We suffocate,” he said.

But it is not just work that becomes challenging in these conditions. Eating from food stalls in the street -- a time-honored Mexican custom -- becomes risky because the heat is spoiling the food.

De Jesus got a taste of this recently and missed three days of work. “I got sick in the stomach from tacos I ate in the street,” he said. And the taco stand vendors put up with another source of heat -- the grills and stoves they have to man.