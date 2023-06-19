Modi visit to US: Date, full schedule, events and agenda

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US is being hailed as a watershed moment in Indo-US ties that may see several pacts inked for better cooperation across sectors, including defence and critical technologies.

PM Modi has visited the US six times since 2014 -- meeting three presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden -- but this will be his first State visit, an honour reserved for America’s closest allies and friends.

The PM will reach New York on June 20 and is expected to be welcomed by a group of Indian Americans at the Andrews Air Force Base.

On June 21, the PM will lead celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York. “The PM will be paying respect to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now proudly adorns the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, where yoga will also be conducted,” said Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to UN.

The PM will then travel to Washington DC where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to host a intimate private dinner on June 21 evening.

This part of the itinerary, however, has not been confirmed by officials. On June 22, PM Modi will be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House. More than a thousand people are expected to be at the event, including members of the Indian diaspora.