New truce between Sudan’s warring generals takes effect

KHARTOUM: A fresh ceasefire took effect in Sudan on Sunday after intense fighting that saw deadly air strikes in Khartoum and an exodus of wounded over the border into Chad.

The army, commanded by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a power struggle.

Multiple truces have been agreed and broken during the conflict, including after the United States slapped sanctions on both generals following the collapse of a previous ceasefire attempt at the end of May.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a ceasefire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours,” a Saudi foreign ministry statement said late on Saturday.

The ceasefire was to take effect at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) on Sunday, the mediators said, adding the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

One hour into the truce, witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was “calm”.

“We want a full ceasefire,” Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum´s twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.

“A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy) and passing through checkpoints is just as difficult.”

Both sides had pledged to respect the truce in separate statements on Saturday night.

The army said “despite our commitment to the ceasefire, we will respond decisively to any violations the rebels commit” during the ceasefire.