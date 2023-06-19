Two dead, 28 missing in Nepal floods and landslides

KATHMANDU: Two people were killed and 28 are missing in major flooding and landslides caused by monsoon rains in eastern Nepal, authorities said on Sunday.

A worker at a hydropower project under construction on the Hewa River in Sankhuwasabha district was found dead, while 17 other staff were missing on Saturday evening, according to a local official.

In neighbouring Taplejung district another person died and three members of the same family were untraceable after houses were swept away in a landslide. “Two bodies have been recovered, but 28 people are missing,” said Rishi Ram Kandel, a spokesperson for Nepali police.