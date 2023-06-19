Seven girls drown on way to school in ICoast canoe tragedy

ABIDJAN: Seven schoolgirls drowned on their way to school when the canoe transporting them overturned in Ivory Coast´s southeast, rescue authorities and local media reported on Sunday.

“Ten students from a Koranic school boarded a canoe... to cross the River Bia and reach the school on the other bank” on Thursday, the Police Secours information platform reported.

“Unfortunately, during the crossing, the canoe hit a tree stump, causing it to overturn” near Aboisso, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Abidjan near the Ghanaian border. Although three students were rescued, “seven tragically lost their lives in the river´s turbulent waters,” Police Secours said, adding the victims were aged between eight and 12.