Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit

BRUSSELS: A Belgium regional official for Brussels, Pascal Smet, resigned on Sunday after sparking a furore by hosting an Iranian delegation led by the mayor of Tehran.

Smet´s exit came three days after Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib accused him of “sullying the image” of the capital by allowing the Iranians and a Russian delegation to attend the Brussels Urban Summit, a congress of mayors from major cities around the world.

Smet, Brussels´ state secretary for urbanism, announced in a news conference that he was stepping down.

He said he felt obliged to do so after an email from his office came to light stating that the city´s regional government was paying the accommodation costs during the conference of Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, and that of two Russian officials.