Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit

BRUSSELS: A Belgium regional official for Brussels, Pascal Smet, resigned on Sunday after sparking a furore by hosting an Iranian delegation led by the mayor of Tehran.
Smet´s exit came three days after Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib accused him of “sullying the image” of the capital by allowing the Iranians and a Russian delegation to attend the Brussels Urban Summit, a congress of mayors from major cities around the world.
Smet, Brussels´ state secretary for urbanism, announced in a news conference that he was stepping down.
He said he felt obliged to do so after an email from his office came to light stating that the city´s regional government was paying the accommodation costs during the conference of Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, and that of two Russian officials.
TUNIS: Hundreds of supporters of Tunisia´s main opposition coalition on Sunday rallied to demand freedom for about 20...
JAKHAU, India: Over 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun...
QUITO: An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake -- sparking a viral video, of course --...
MEXICO CITY: Roberto de Jesus, a day laborer, stands beside the cathedral in Mexico City sweating a river as he waits...
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US is being hailed as a watershed moment in Indo-US...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities found 129 migrants packed into the back of a cargo truck, the National Institute of...